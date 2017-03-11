Police ID man arrested in East Waco shooting
Police have identified a 56-year-old man who was arrested Tuesday on a charge that he shot a neighbor during a fight on the porch of his East Waco apartment. Derrick Glen Walker, of Waco, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot a 20-year-old woman at his Estella Maxey apartment home Tuesday evening, Waco police Sgt.
