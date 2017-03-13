Police: Handcuffed man flees from off...

Police: Handcuffed man flees from officers, falls during escape attempt

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A handcuffed man's attempt to flee from Bellmead police fell short Thursday after he stumbled to the ground during his brief run from officers, Bellmead police Sgt. Kory Martin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr Steven Spencer 8,186
Dorothy Maria Springer Thu CanYouSpellStupid 5
Waco Boys Wed Jada 1
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Mar 14 Glenn 3
Teeth Mar 11 Chrissy 1
News "Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W... Mar 9 Wood phart 1
Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas??? Mar 9 Any hope 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,633,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC