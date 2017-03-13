Police: 37-year-old man dies after cr...

Police: 37-year-old man dies after crashing car into concrete pillar

Waco Police said that a 37-year-old man has died after a single car crash on J. H. Kultgen Access Road, near the Potts Interchange in east Waco.

