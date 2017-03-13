Officer's records sought in capital m...

Officer's records sought in capital murder case

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A judge is reviewing the personnel file of a Waco police detective, including a January suspension letter, to determine if the entire file should be released to attorneys representing capital murder defendant Anton Juel Henry. Defense attorneys Russ Hunt and Michelle Tuegel subpoenaed the personnel file and reports of an internal police investigation of Detective Ann Cyr as they prepare for Henry's trial, which is set to begin March 20 in Waco's 19th State District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 8 hr Steven Spencer 8,153
Teeth Sat Chrissy 1
News "Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W... Mar 9 Wood phart 1
Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas??? Mar 9 Any hope 1
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 8 Canyadigit4realST... 4
doug mathis (Nov '14) Mar 7 southern 12
News TCEQ issues city of Bellmead notice of violatio... Mar 7 Stazog 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC