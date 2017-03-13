Officer's records sought in capital murder case

A judge is reviewing the personnel file of a Waco police detective, including a January suspension letter, to determine if the entire file should be released to attorneys representing capital murder defendant Anton Juel Henry. Defense attorneys Russ Hunt and Michelle Tuegel subpoenaed the personnel file and reports of an internal police investigation of Detective Ann Cyr as they prepare for Henry's trial, which is set to begin March 20 in Waco's 19th State District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.