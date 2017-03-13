Nursing home employee arrested, accused of stealing prescription drugs
Police arrested a Greenview Manor nursing home employee after more than $9,500 worth of prescription drugs were illegally ordered and stolen from patients between December and February, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|10 hr
|Glenn
|3
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,157
|Teeth
|Mar 11
|Chrissy
|1
|"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W...
|Mar 9
|Wood phart
|1
|Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas???
|Mar 9
|Any hope
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 8
|Canyadigit4realST...
|4
|doug mathis (Nov '14)
|Mar 7
|southern
|12
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC