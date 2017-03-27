More
Owners Blake and Erin Ward said they hope to add to Waco ll be offering daily paddle boarding services, as well as kayak rentals. In addition, patrons can take yoga classes on their paddle boards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,229
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Sat
|Belma
|44
|nsu or Baylor
|Mar 25
|Kyra
|1
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Waco Boys
|Mar 15
|Jada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC