Mixed feelings on school voucher bill as it heads to Senate
Some Central Texas public schools and teachers groups are voicing their opposition to the school voucher bill, which is headed to the full Texas Senate for a vote. The Association of Texas Professional Educators Region 12 President Patty Reneau who is a teacher at Mountainview Elementary in Waco said she is concerned not knowing the type of education children will receive in a private school or a homeschool setting.
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,229
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Sat
|Belma
|44
|nsu or Baylor
|Mar 25
|Kyra
|1
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Waco Boys
|Mar 15
|Jada
|1
