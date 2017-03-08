Mikki Daniel to bring western swing, ...

Mikki Daniel to bring western swing, Bob Wills tribute to Waco

8 hrs ago

Mikki Daniel and Texas Wildfire bring their tribute to western swing great Bob Wills in a 7 p.m. Friday show at the Waco Hippodrome. In addition to leading her band Texas Wildfire, 20-year-old Texas musician Mikki Daniel has released two albums, written a novel and trains horses.

