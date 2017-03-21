Midland motorcyclist recovering after being hit by vehicle
A Midland motorcyclist is recovering after he was hit by a car on Tuesday morning. Police and fire crews responded to the intersection of West Industrial Ave. and South Midkiff Rd., just after 7:30 a.m. Officers say the motorcycle was headed south, passing the train tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,221
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mon
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Waco Boys
|Mar 15
|Jada
|1
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Glenn
|3
|Teeth
|Mar 11
|Chrissy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC