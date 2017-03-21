Midland motorcyclist recovering after...

Midland motorcyclist recovering after being hit by vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A Midland motorcyclist is recovering after he was hit by a car on Tuesday morning. Police and fire crews responded to the intersection of West Industrial Ave. and South Midkiff Rd., just after 7:30 a.m. Officers say the motorcycle was headed south, passing the train tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 5 hr Steven Spencer 8,221
Smoke Shops in Waco Mon robertc314 1
How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15) Mar 19 Redneck 7
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 18 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Waco Boys Mar 15 Jada 1
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Mar 14 Glenn 3
Teeth Mar 11 Chrissy 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,726,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC