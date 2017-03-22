McGregor bank to open branch in Waco's Triangle Tower
McGregor-based TFNB Your Bank for Life will continue its growth in Waco by placing a full-service location on the ground floor of Triangle Tower, which is in the triangle bounded by Waco Drive, Valley Mills Drive and New Road. The bank will occupy about 10,000 square feet of space formerly used by Synergy Bank and will open in late August or early September after a complete renovation, bank president David Littlewood said.
