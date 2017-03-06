Mary V. Cadbury
Mary Virginia Cadbury passed away peacefully at Kendal at Hanover in the comforting and loving presence of her two daughters in her 101st year Feb. 24, 2017. Ginny was born July 30, 1916, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of Edward Everett and Edith Crowther Thompson.
