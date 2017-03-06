Man killed in club shooting was fathe...

Man killed in club shooting was father of 3, visiting family

11 hrs ago

The family of a man killed in a double murder at a local nightclub is speaking out while the accused killer is still on the loose. Damion Perkins was a father of 3. Monday afternoon, Perkins' family is still reeling.

