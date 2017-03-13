Man indicted in assault on deputy

A fast-food restaurant cook who officials say assaulted a deputy after being implicated in a prostitution sting was indicted Wednesday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Kirk Anthony Richard, 25, of Waco, on a charge of assaulting a public servant in a January incident in which he reportedly punched McLennan County Sheriff's Detective Joseph Scaramucci.

