Man charged with attempted murder in convenience store assault
A parolee remained jailed on an attempted murder charge Tuesday after police say he stomped on the head and neck of a 69-year-old man at a local convenience store. Police were called to AJ's Food Mart in the 500 block of Faulkner Lane about 5:10 p.m. Monday and found Bobby Ray Stephens lying badly injured in the parking lot.
