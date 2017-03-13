Man arrested for attempted murder in brutal Waco beating Read Story Stephen Adams
Officers were initially dispatched to the AJ's Food Mart on Faulkner Lane in Waco, shortly after 5 p.m. While police were en route, they received information indicating a man had attacked another man. When officers arrived, they found the 69-year-old victim lying in the parking lot of the convenience store.
