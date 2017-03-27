Man arrested, accused of slapping you...

Man arrested, accused of slapping young girl

A 50-year-old man was arrested Friday after police said he slapped a young girl in the face last year, leaving a mark, an arrest affidavit states. Steven Thomas Flores, of Waco, was arrested after police received a report that a girl under the age of 7 said she was slapped multiple times by Flores in November.

