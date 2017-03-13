Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting girl

A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a girl reported to police that he had sexually abused her in January 2014 when she was younger than 14-years-old, an arrest affidavit states. Khalil Mustafaa Haddad, of Waco, was arrested after the girl reported the sexual abuse to a doctor in November 2015, according to the affidavit.

