Man arrested, accused of raping sleeping woman

9 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday, accused of raping a woman in an East Waco home late last year, authorities said. Woody Lacharles Brewer, of Waco, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault after a woman reported Brewer raped her while she was sleeping, Waco police Sgt.

