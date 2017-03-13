Man arrested, accused of 2015 sexual assault
An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of forcibly raping a woman about two years ago, an arrest affidavit states. Tyrus Shaw, of Waco, was arrested after police began investigating an outcry of sexual assault that occurred in early May 2015, the arrest affidavit states.
