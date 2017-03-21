Magnolia brought around 70,000 people to Waco for Spring Break, other attractions benefited
We all know there was a lot of traffic in Waco during spring break, but now the city has released the numbers on how many people were actually in our area this past week. T.A.A.F. Youth Basketball State Tournament that brought 83 teams to town to play at 9 different gyms Magnolia estimated that they had about 30,000 people Monday through Wednesday and that was before Spring at the Silos.
