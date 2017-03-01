Louisiana group buys Synergy Bank

A Louisiana company with $1.4 billion in assets has announced it will buy Synergy Bank, which was founded by a group of investors in Waco in 1998 and since has become part of Premier Bancshares based in the Dallas suburb of McKinney. Synergy for years operated out of Triangle Tower at Valley Mills and Waco drives but relocated to 7600 Woodway Drive.

