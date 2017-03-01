Live Oak students working to be good ...

Live Oak students working to be good neighbors

Live Oak Classical School's Jerome Hernandez, age 17, washes down one of the kids' toys at Sally's House, a Salvation Army homeless shelter. Waco has a special place in the heart of at least one Live Oak Classical School student, so spending an afternoon cleaning up trash around a nearby nonprofit agency seemed natural.

