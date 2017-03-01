Live Oak students working to be good neighbors
Live Oak Classical School's Jerome Hernandez, age 17, washes down one of the kids' toys at Sally's House, a Salvation Army homeless shelter. Waco has a special place in the heart of at least one Live Oak Classical School student, so spending an afternoon cleaning up trash around a nearby nonprofit agency seemed natural.
