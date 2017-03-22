K-9 to retire due to medical conditio...

K-9 to retire due to medical condition, assisted police over 2,400 times in career

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Viper's health started to deteriorate in February, and he developed weakness in his limbs. After going to Texas A&M University, it is believed he has a cervical spine lesion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 11 hr Baybeh 8,224
Smoke Shops in Waco Mar 20 robertc314 1
How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15) Mar 19 Redneck 7
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 18 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Waco Boys Mar 15 Jada 1
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Mar 14 Glenn 3
Teeth Mar 11 Chrissy 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,875 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC