Jury panel completes questionnaires in capital murder case

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

About 150 potential jurors filled out questionnaires Friday for the capital murder trial of a former McLennan County juvenile detention officer charged with killing his 2-month-old son and injuring his daughter. The four-page questionnaires will assist prosecutors and defense attorneys in selecting a jury in Anton Juel Henry's capital murder trial, which starts March 20. Henry, 30, is charged in the June 2014 death of his son, Jaden, and in injuries suffered by his son's twin sister, Jaliyah.

