Jury: Nursing home negligent in death...

Jury: Nursing home negligent in death of diabetic patient

19 hrs ago

A McLennan County jury found that Jeffrey Place Rehabilitation Center officials were negligent in their care of a blind, diabetic Waco man and awarded the man's family $450,000 in damages Friday.

