Jury convicts 2 of conspiracy in Oregon ranching standoff
A jury on Friday convicted two men of conspiracy to impede federal officers during last year's high-profile armed occupation of a wildlife refuge in Oregon in a protest over control of federal lands. The verdict handed prosecutors some measure of redemption after they failed to convict occupation leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy and five other occupiers in a trial last fall involving the takeover of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, a federally owned remote bird sanctuary about 290 miles southeast of Portland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Baybeh
|8,133
|"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W...
|Thu
|Wood phart
|1
|Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas???
|Thu
|Any hope
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Wed
|Canyadigit4realST...
|4
|doug mathis (Nov '14)
|Mar 7
|southern
|12
|TCEQ issues city of Bellmead notice of violatio...
|Mar 7
|Stazog
|1
|Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ...
|Mar 7
|PrimePhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC