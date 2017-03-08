Jim Langley: We're All 'Fixer Uppers'...

Jim Langley: We're All 'Fixer Uppers' in Need of Transformation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Noozhawk

My wife, Janet, and I will often relax in the evening to watch one of our favorite TV shows. We are easily entertained by Joanna and Chip Gaines as they demolish and totally remodel dilapidated homes for their clients in and around Waco, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 6 hr Steven Spencer 8,146
Teeth Sat Chrissy 1
News "Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W... Mar 9 Wood phart 1
Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas??? Mar 9 Any hope 1
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 8 Canyadigit4realST... 4
doug mathis (Nov '14) Mar 7 southern 12
News TCEQ issues city of Bellmead notice of violatio... Mar 7 Stazog 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC