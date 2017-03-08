Jim Langley: We're All 'Fixer Uppers' in Need of Transformation
My wife, Janet, and I will often relax in the evening to watch one of our favorite TV shows. We are easily entertained by Joanna and Chip Gaines as they demolish and totally remodel dilapidated homes for their clients in and around Waco, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,146
|Teeth
|Sat
|Chrissy
|1
|"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W...
|Mar 9
|Wood phart
|1
|Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas???
|Mar 9
|Any hope
|1
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 8
|Canyadigit4realST...
|4
|doug mathis (Nov '14)
|Mar 7
|southern
|12
|TCEQ issues city of Bellmead notice of violatio...
|Mar 7
|Stazog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC