Jazz 'divas' sing classics with Waco Jazz Orchestra
A year after backing Sinatra stylist Bruce Carbonara in an evening of jazz standards at the Waco Hippodrome, the Waco Jazz Orchestra turns to the women in front of the stage with "Divas Of Jazz . . . A Night Of Classics" on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|baybeh
|8,359
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Unknown
|3
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mon
|Get Real
|2
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Feb 22
|SamTex
|145
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan '17
|whitneypersson4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC