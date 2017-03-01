Inmate charged in sexual assault of young girl before arrest

A Waco man already in prison was charged Thursday with a new first-degree felony count of aggravated sexual assault of a child after a 6-year-old girl told police he had sexually assaulted her before he was in prison, an arrest affidavit states. Brian Keith Watts Jr., 32, was charged after the girl reported the assault in July, an arrest affidavit states.

