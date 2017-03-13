I-35 crash victims still in critical condition
The Texas Department of Public Safety continued Sunday to withhold the name of a 4-year-old Carrollton girl killed Saturday afternoon in a multivehicle collision on Interstate 35 in Elm Mott in which three people were injured. Sgt. D.L. Wilson said two of the injured were in critical condition, and the other was in serious condition.
