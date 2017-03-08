Handful of jury duty no-shows rounded up, taken to court

McLennan County officials trying to round up 179 potential jurors who twice failed to show up for court found four of the no-shows Thursday and uncovered a possible case of voter fraud. Judge Matt Johnson of Waco's 54th State District Court ordered McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble last week to issues writs of attachment for people who didn't show up at a hearing Friday to explain to the judge why they failed to come for jury duty Feb. 20. Thursday was the first day sheriff's deputies tried to locate 179 people who missed the show-cause hearing last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.