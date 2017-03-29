H-E-B salutes women in the workplace
Mexia employee among those recognized Christine Anderson, an employee at Mexia's H-E-B, was recognized for excellence by the grocery store corporation as one of 27 employees so honored for Women's History Month. During Women's History Month, women throughout the United States are honored and celebrated for their contributions to society and continued leadership that often shape their communities.
