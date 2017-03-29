H-E-B salutes women in the workplace

H-E-B salutes women in the workplace

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

Mexia employee among those recognized Christine Anderson, an employee at Mexia's H-E-B, was recognized for excellence by the grocery store corporation as one of 27 employees so honored for Women's History Month. During Women's History Month, women throughout the United States are honored and celebrated for their contributions to society and continued leadership that often shape their communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr Baybeh 8,235
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Mar 25 Belma 44
nsu or Baylor Mar 25 Kyra 1
Smoke Shops in Waco Mar 20 robertc314 1
How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15) Mar 19 Redneck 7
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 18 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Waco Boys Mar 15 Jada 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC