Get ready to see more from - Fixer Upper''s Chip and Joanna Gaines
As if a hit show ; an online market ; an in-person market , restaurant, and garden; a realty company ; a bed and breakfast ; and a line of furniture wasn't enough, there is more from "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines coming at you: a new show. "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" is being billed as a "behind-the-scenes companion" to "Fixer Upper," and in it, Joanna will explain more about the home-decorating process.
