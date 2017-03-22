From eyesore to treasure: Designers convert run-down Waco house into special place
The white tiles pull together the look of the bathroom and shower area in the main part of the house. The white tiles pull together the look of the bathroom and shower area in the main part of the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|Baybeh
|8,224
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Waco Boys
|Mar 15
|Jada
|1
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Glenn
|3
|Teeth
|Mar 11
|Chrissy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC