Former Waco resident among 3 killed in London attack
A police officer places flowers and a photo of fellow police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed in yesterdays attack, on Whitehall near the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Baybeh
|8,224
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Waco Boys
|Mar 15
|Jada
|1
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Glenn
|3
|Teeth
|Mar 11
|Chrissy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC