6 hrs ago

For one day only The Junior League of Wichita Falls will be competing against the Junior Leagues of Lubbock, Bryan-College Station, Lawton, Amarillo, Bell County, Odessa, Abilene, Waco, and San Angelo to see who can raise the most food for their respective food bank through a Food Bank Challenge. This is the 2nd annual "Food Fight" where they work with the Food Bank to collect as much food as possible.

