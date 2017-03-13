Flush with cash, TIF board struggles with how to spend it
Shane Turner and his brother Cody Turner discuss the future of land at 11th Street and Interstate 35 during a tour last month with TIF board members. Shane Turner and his brother Cody Turner discuss the future of land at 11th Street and Interstate 35 during a tour last month with TIF board members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,206
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|12 hr
|Redneck
|7
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Sat
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Waco Boys
|Mar 15
|Jada
|1
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Glenn
|3
|Teeth
|Mar 11
|Chrissy
|1
|"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W...
|Mar 9
|Wood phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC