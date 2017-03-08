"Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "Wood Work" pilot
Clint and Kelly Harp, featured personalities on the national television series "Fixer Upper," get a second shot at their own television series Wednesday evening when the pilot of "Wood Work" airs on the DIY Network. The pilot and its potential has them, in Clint's words, "super excited."
