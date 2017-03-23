First trial in 2015 Texas biker shoot...

First trial in 2015 Texas biker shootout delayed by judge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A judge has postponed the first trial over a 2015 Central Texas gunfight involving rival motorcycle gangs that left nine people dead, 20 others hurt and more than 150 bikers charged. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports the first trial had been set for May 22 related to the deadly shootout at a Waco restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nsu or Baylor 6 hr Kyra 1
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 8 hr Steven Spencer 8,226
Smoke Shops in Waco Mar 20 robertc314 1
How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15) Mar 19 Redneck 7
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 18 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Waco Boys Mar 15 Jada 1
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Mar 14 Glenn 3
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,098 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC