First trial in 2015 Texas biker shootout delayed by judge
A judge has postponed the first trial over a 2015 Central Texas gunfight involving rival motorcycle gangs that left nine people dead, 20 others hurt and more than 150 bikers charged. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports the first trial had been set for May 22 related to the deadly shootout at a Waco restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nsu or Baylor
|6 hr
|Kyra
|1
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,226
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Waco Boys
|Mar 15
|Jada
|1
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Glenn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC