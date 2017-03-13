Fire engulfs vacant South Waco home
Firefighters went to the 2700 block of Primrose Drive shorty after 4 p.m. after a report that a vacant home was on fire, Assistant Waco Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said. As the first firefighters arrived, flames and heavy smoke was rising from the single-level home.
