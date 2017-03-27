Fire department asking city to invest in rebuilding aging fire stations
Anticipating growth in the city of Waco, the Waco Fire Department is requesting the city to rebuild two of its fire stations, which were built more than 50 years ago. Fire station six located in the 2800 block of Bosque Blvd was built in 1940.
