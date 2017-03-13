Farmers market relocating to Washingt...

Farmers market relocating to Washington Avenue as Waco riverfront work starts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Waco Downtown Farmers Market picked a big weekend to make its move from the riverfront to the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 500 Washington Ave., just four blocks from the "Spring at the Silos" festival which is expected to draw thousands of visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 8 hr I lived to tell t... 8,182
Dorothy Maria Springer 15 hr CanYouSpellStupid 5
Waco Boys Wed Jada 1
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Mar 14 Glenn 3
Teeth Mar 11 Chrissy 1
News "Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W... Mar 9 Wood phart 1
Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas??? Mar 9 Any hope 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC