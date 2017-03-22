Ex-Baylor tight end Tre'Von Armstead ...

Ex-Baylor tight end Tre'Von Armstead arrested in sexual assault case

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Tre'von Armstead, 22, was taken into custody in southeast Texas for a sexual assault warrant out of McLennan County, where Baylor is located, according to the Jefferson County jail. Armstead and another former Baylor player, Shamycheal Chatman, had been named as suspects in a 2013 sexual assault police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 12 hr Baybeh 8,224
Smoke Shops in Waco Mar 20 robertc314 1
How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15) Mar 19 Redneck 7
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 18 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Waco Boys Mar 15 Jada 1
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Mar 14 Glenn 3
Teeth Mar 11 Chrissy 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Wildfires
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,113 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC