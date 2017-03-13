EDITORIAL: Landfill site debate could benefit from hard data justifying options
The mood turned confrontational if not downright ugly at the Highway 84 West Neighborhood Association meeting two weeks ago with city of Waco officials over a new or expanded landfill proposed off Old Lorena Road. One reason: Neither side made a compelling enough case to change the other's assumptions and prejudices.
