DPS searching for man in possible kidnapping near Lindale, Van area
Lindale Police are searching for an East Texas man and a possible female victim after a disturbance call near the Enchanted Lakes area on Monday. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, the suspect kicked in the door of a Lindale residence and took the female by force.
