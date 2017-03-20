DPS searching for man in possible kid...

DPS searching for man in possible kidnapping near Lindale, Van area

17 hrs ago

Lindale Police are searching for an East Texas man and a possible female victim after a disturbance call near the Enchanted Lakes area on Monday. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, the suspect kicked in the door of a Lindale residence and took the female by force.

