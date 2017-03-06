Death sentence upheld for man convicted of killing wife
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction and death sentence of a Port Arthur man convicted of killing his wife in Waco in 2012 a few months after getting out of prison where he met her as a pen pal, exchanging letters. Carnell Petetan was condemned for fatally shooting his estranged wife, Kimberly.
