CPS investigator arrested in connection to husband's sexual abuse of a child arrest

A Child Protective Services investigator was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of endangering a child, two weeks after her husband was arrested on sexual abuse of a child charges. Heather Michelle Bond's arrest Wednesday comes after her husband, Preston Lewis Bond, 43, of Waco, was arrested in mid-February on two first-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child and a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.

Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.