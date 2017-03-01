CPS investigator arrested in connection to husband's sexual abuse of a child arrest
A Child Protective Services investigator was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of endangering a child, two weeks after her husband was arrested on sexual abuse of a child charges. Heather Michelle Bond's arrest Wednesday comes after her husband, Preston Lewis Bond, 43, of Waco, was arrested in mid-February on two first-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child and a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|baybeh
|8,359
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Unknown
|3
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mon
|Get Real
|2
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Feb 22
|SamTex
|145
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan '17
|whitneypersson4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC