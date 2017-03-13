County to study revamp of downtown ja...

County to study revamp of downtown jail, future of Grand Karem Shrine building

The downtown jail's seven-year vacancy could come to an end as McLennan County leaders evaluate how to expand courtroom space and explore options for underused county property, including the Grand Karem Shrine building on Columbus Avenue. Commissioners agreed to partner with The Wallace Group for a $102,669 study to determine the best use of vacant building space, specifically focusing on the courthouse annex, the downtown jail and the maintenance and purchasing building.

