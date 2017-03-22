Council widens Waco landfill study to consider three more sites
Councilman Jim Holmes, who has sided with opponents of the original proposed new landfill site off Highway 84, had asked for the evaluation. On Tuesday, Holmes also voted with Councilman Wilbert Austin against authorizing a $75,000 payment to two law firms to defend a lawsuit filed by neighbors over the proposed site.
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Baybeh
|8,224
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Waco Boys
|Mar 15
|Jada
|1
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Glenn
|3
|Teeth
|Mar 11
|Chrissy
|1
