Commissioner charged in election offer

The Texas Attorney General's Office filed a misdemeanor charge Tuesday against McLennan County Commissioner Will Jones after a nine-month Texas Ranger investigation into a financial offer Jones made in 2015 to his primary opponent. Assistant Attorney General Amy Cadwell filed a Class A misdemeanor charge of offering a gift to a public servant against Jones, who was re-elected to a second term in November despite his offer to reimburse Ben Matus the cost of his $1,250 filing fee if Matus would drop out of the Republican primary race for Precinct 3. McLennan County Associate Judge Virgil Bain arraigned Jones in Bain's courthouse office Tuesday afternoon and set a $1,000 bond for the commissioner.

